Doncaster Knights: Will Owen set for return to action

Doncaster Knights strong-running centre Will Owen will hit the comeback trail this weekend following a long injury lay-off.

Owen, who captained Knights on several occasions during his debut season at Castle Park, returned to full training on Tuesday following successive knee operations and is scheduled to have a run-out with struggling Doncaster Phoenix on Saturday in their Midlands Premier Division clash at home to fifth-placed Broadstreet.

“The plan is for Will to play 20 minutes for Phoenix on Saturday and also play for them the following weekend when we don’t have a game and then come into contention for our opening Championship Cup game against Coventry,” said head coach Glen Kenworthy.

Full-back Paul Jarvis also resumed full training on Tuesday after missing several recent games with a calf injury and barring any adverse reaction he will come into consideration for Saturday’s Championship clash at London Scottish.

Second-rower Nick Civetta is also expected to be available for selection after missing Sunday’s spirited showing in the 26-17 defeat against London Irish.

Kenworthy, who told The Star that the squad were given Monday off to recover from the Irish game, is also hoping to have the services of hooker Ben Hunter in the capital.

“Ben did light session on Tuesday and I would say that the odds are probably 60-40 in his favour but we’ll have a better idea after today’s session,” he said yesterday.

“It was mainly issues with wear and tear that kept him out on Saturday. He had a tough pre-season and he’s played a lot of rugby this season.”

Kenworthy again expects to be without Tom Hicks.

The second rower hasn’t played since suffering delayed concussion following a game several weeks ago.

“Tom’s still struggling,” he said.