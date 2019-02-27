Doncaster Knights: Will Owen departs to join hometown club Coventry

Will Owen says he ‘jumped at the chance’ to join hometown club Coventry Rugby.

The 25-year-old left Doncaster Knights with immediate effect this week after an injury-ravaged two years at the club.

He has signed a three-year deal at the Butts Park Arena.

Owen claimed 12 tries in 23 games for the Knights including scores against Coventry earlier this season in both the Championship Cup and the league.

He returned to action late last year after around ten months out with a knee injury.

Owen said: “Being a Coventry lad, I have always wanted to play for Cov at some point in my career.

“My Dad used to take me to games at Coundon Road and I’ve supported the club ever since.

“It is especially special to have joined when the club is going through such an exciting time, and as such I was more than happy to commit my next three seasons there.

“When the opportunity arose to join before the end of the current season I jumped at the chance. I’m now looking forward to getting started ahead of the summer break.”

Meanwhile, Sam Olver has signed a two-year deal with Knights.

The fly-half joined in December on loan from Ealing Trailfinders.

The 24-year-old has represented England at under 18s and 20s level.

“I have really enjoyed my spell here so far, when I was offered the chance to stay I didn't think twice about it,” said Olver.

“The facilities and set-up here are great and I've settled in well.

“I am now looking forward to the next two seasons at the club.”