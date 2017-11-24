Doncaster Knights: We’re on the right track insists Kenworthy

Doncaster Knights will go into tomorrow’s testing Championship clash at second-placed Ealing (3pm) with their spirits buoyed by an improved showing against Bedford.

“We were desperate for a result on Saturday and we were gutted not to win having got ourselves in a position to win the game,” said forwards coach Glen Kenworthy reflecting on the 25-25 draw.

“Performance-wise it was a lot better than it has been the previous five weeks.

“I personally wanted to see a better performance from the boys and for most of the game we did see that from them.

“As I say, it’s a game we could have won but Bedford are a pretty competent team and judging by their reaction after the game they were pretty happy with the result.

“We’ve just got to keep working hard but at the end of the day it was three points which was better than nothing going into tough games against Ealing and Bristol.

“Not only was it important that we got a good result going into those games but we’ve also got to be looking to get something out of them as well.

“Our defence was good on Saturday but we are still making too many errors and giving away penalties in the mid third.

“And that has been our Achilles heel all season.”

Ealing suffered only their second defeat at the weekend and remain the biggest threat to Bristol’s hopes of winning promotion straight back to the Premiership.

“Ealing are a good team who have spent a lot of money on players so they should be good,” said Kenworthy.

“They’ve got a good forward pack, decent scrum and a decent lineout.

“They also play rugby and have good centres and finishers out wide. They are a threat all over the park so we know what to expect.

“Not many (visiting) players like playing on their artificial pitch and it’s obvious an advantage for them.

“But at the end of the day it’s still a game of rugby and we’ll go down there and do our best.”

Even though there is no promotion play-off this season and the top club will automatically be promoted, Kenworthy says fifth-placed Knights are still targeting a top-four finish.

“Every team still wants to finish in the top four; they still want to have the bragging rights,” he said.