Doncaster Knights warned 'to keep eyes on the ball' at Hartpury

Ben Hunter will line up against his former team Hartpury

It will be the second meeting of the two sides, who met on the opening day of the season in their Pool 2 Championship Cup clash at Castle Park, a game which Knights won 44-22.

“We won with plenty to spare in the end following a dominant second half display but we could have made it easier for ourselves had we taken our chances when we led 17-5 midway through the first half,” said director of rugby Clive Griffiths.

“They are certainly a side who never go away and they can take advantage if you take your eye off the ball.”

Whereas Knights won two of their opening block of Championship Cup games, Hartpury lost all three.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We targeted two wins from our two home games in the competition so we are pleased with how things have gone so far but we’re now fully focused on the start of the Championship campaign and we’ll be looking to get off to a winning start,” said Griffiths.

Hartpury have rotated their squad during their Championship Cup campaign and Griffiths admits that has posed the coaching staff a problem in the build-up.

“You never know who you are going to be up against when you play Hartpury because they can call on players from local Premiership clubs,” he said.

“But we’ll travel down there in a confident mood after showing great character to beat Jersey and we’ll also have several players who missed that game available for selection.”

“It’s never easy down there and they’ve made some good signings during the summer after battling against relegation for most of last season.