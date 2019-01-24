Doncaster Knights v Richmond: Glen Kenworthy warns against complacency following back-to-back wins

Doncaster Knights are hoping to make Castle Park more of a fortress again in 2019 – starting with the visit of second-bottom Richmond on Saturday.

“It’s been a month since we were last at home and we are looking forward to being back at Castle Park but we also know we need to improve our record here,” said head coach Glen Kenworthy.

“We’ve only won one league game at home this season and our record throughout 2018 was atrocious at times so it would be nice to put on a performance for the fans.

“We want to be putting on a show for our supporters on a regular basis but teams love coming up to Castle Park because the playing surface is so good so it’s a double-edged sword being at home sometimes.”

Knights are unbeaten since the turn of the year and back-to-back away wins have seen them climb out of the bottom four.

“Obviously the wins at Coventry and Hartpury have lifted spirits and eased the relegation worries we had at the end of last year,” said Kenworthy.

“We are looking for a strong finish to the season and it would be nice if we could finish in the top half considering our results in the first half.”

He added: “Although we beat them down in the capital at the start of the season the score rather flattered us because we weren’t good at all on the day.

“They are a niggly side and they are a tough team to beat and when they have been beaten it is generally not by a huge margin. Carnegie had to work hard to beat them 22-16 last weekend.

“They are very direct and they are going to test us and if there is any complacency after back-to-back wins we could find ourselves in trouble and that is something we’ve spoken to the players about this week.

“They’ve got some hard boys and they are well coached by Steve Hill who has done a cracking job. If you give them a sniff of victory then they are good enough to take it.”