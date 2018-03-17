Doncaster Knights v Richmond: Colin Quigley happy to carry on packing down

It was smiles all round when Doncaster Knights tighthead prop Colin Quigley recently put pen to paper on a new one-year deal,

The 36-year-old forward is one of the most popular players in the Doncaster squad as well as being one of the most respected.

He is also a huge favourite with the knowledgeable Castle Park supporters who appreciate what he brings to the team.

Quigley joined the club from Rotherham four years ago and has formed part of one of the most formidable front-rows in the Championship in recent seasons alongside fellow regulars Richard List and Ben Hunter.

“I was really happy to sign the new deal,” said Quigley ahead of this week’s home game against Richmond. “I’ve always enjoyed being here and I’ve really enjoyed my rugby this season.”

Quigley, who has scored several tries this season after drawing a blank in his previous campaigns at Castle Park, joined Knights following their return to the Championship in 2015.

“We struggled at times during that season but we’ve taken off since then and we are on course to finish in the top four for the third successive season,” he said.

“It’s just a shame that they’ve done away with the play-offs this season because they’ve made for an exciting finish to the season for the club in the last two years.

“Having said that there has been no drop off in intensity and you still go out to win every game, as I’m sure all the other teams do, and you still want to finish as high up the table as you can.

“We are just outside the top four now but we’ve certainly got third place in our sights. We’ve got to try and win as many as we can and see where that takes us at the end of the season.”

Knights suffered a surprise 26-22 defeat against Richmond back in November and Quigley says they are keen to put the record straight.

“We are confident we can do that but we are not taking them lightly,” he said. “They’ve done really well since coming up into the Championship at the start of last season and they are a good side. They’ve got a good set piece and they throw the ball about.

“They are a part-time club but they don’t play like one. Being based in London obviously helps them to attract good players who want to combine rugby with a career.”