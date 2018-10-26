Doncaster Knights: Ton-up Colin Quigley targets vital win at London Scottish

Veteran prop Colin Quigley became the latest member of Doncaster Knights’ 100 club at the weekend.

The Scot has proved one of the club’s most popular players during his time at Castle Park and that was reflected in the sustained applause when he was substituted in the third quarter of Saturday’s 26-17 Championship defeat by London Irish at Castle Park on Saturday.

“It was massive (reception) and I’d like to say a big thank you to the fans who are a big reason that you play the game,” he said.

“Obviously it would have been nice to celebrate my one hundredth game with a win but hopefully the performance can help inspire us to beat London Scottish this weekend

“The boys stepped up to the plate and our work-rate was very good. It was a good performance and it showed that we are getting better. We were unlucky not to get more from the game at Bedford last week and we could have picked up a losing bonus point against Irish. We are definitely going in the right direction.

“We still made a few errors and when we got into the right areas and we weren’t clinical enough at times – whereas they were and that is a sign of a good side. But I thought our defence was fantastic, especially in the second half.

“As I say, hopefully we can build on the performance against Scottish at the Athletic Ground because it’s a massive game for us and we need to get a result in our last league game before the start of the new Championship Cup competition which runs through most of November and December.”

The Exiles, who have reverted to being a full-time side this season, got back to winning ways last Friday with a 17-5 win over struggling Yorkshire Carnegie at Headingley on Friday. They lost 54-17 in their last home match against London Irish.

Reflecting on his time at the South Yorkshire club, Quigley said: “Obviously the highlights have been reaching the Championship play-off final and the two games against Bristol, and the B&I Cup final against Worcester at Castle Park.

“Apart from that just playing with the lads who have been here during my time. There are a lot of other players who have played over 100 games including Tyson Lewis, Paul Jarvis, Ben Hunter and then you’ve got Dougie Flockhart, Richard List and Matt Challinor who have all played 200 or more – a target I’ll never reach.”