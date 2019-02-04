Doncaster Knights: Tom Hicks nears return after concussion lay-off

Doncaster Knights second-rower Tom Hicks is aiming to make up for lost time in the second half of the Championship campaign.

The 27-year-old has not played since suffering delayed concussion following the home game against Jersey at Castle Park back in October.

“I’m hoping to be back playing at the back end of next month,” said Hicks, who enjoyed a successful debut season at Castle Park in 2017-18.

“Due to the fact that I’ve been out such a long time I’ll probably look to play a game for Doncaster Phoenix or Sheffield Tigers.

“Since being given the all-clear earlier this month I’ve been doing some non-contact training with the rest of the squad and I’m set to start a two-week block of contact work.”

Recalling the Jersey game, he said: “I took a couple of knocks to the head during the game and didn’t feel too well over the weekend and spoke to the physio on the Monday morning and things moved on from there.

“Over the next three months I saw a specialist on several occasions and I had regular tests.

“I had seven weeks of complete rest.

“Obviously the longer you are out it does start to worry you because it’s the fear of the unknown. It’s not like tearing a hamstring and knowing what the rehab involves.

“I had some further tests earlier this month and they were all really positive with no signs of any lasting damage which was great news.

“I’m looking forward to trying to get back into the team, though I know that won’t be easy given the competition for places when everyone is available.”

Like the rest of his teammates Hicks is delighted with how Knights - who found themselves facing a possible relegation battle - have turned things around since the start of the year.

“Things got a bit low back in December when we lost back-to-back Championship Cup games and also lost at home to Yorkshire Carnegie in the league at home but we’ve bounced back well,” he said.

“It will be a tough game at Ealing this weekend but we’ll not lack confidence after three successive wins.”