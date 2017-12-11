Doncaster Knights: The smiles are back says Griffiths after ten try win

Doncaster Knights romped to their biggest win of the year in Saturday’s British and Irish Cup clash against Cardiff Blues Select XV at Castle Park.

Knights, who had too much pace and power for the young Welsh side, ran in ten tries on their way to a 70-12 win to climb into second place in Pool 2 behind Leinster A.

“It’s amazing how quickly the points pile up when you kick the goals, something we haven’t always done this season, and hopefully the fact that Simon Humberstone kicked nine from nine will give him some confidence going forward,” said director of rugby Clive Griffiths

“I was delighted for the boys and it put a smile on their faces after the game. But with the relative strengths of the two teams it was always a game we were expected to win.

“I was pleased with our set-piece game and a lot of our tries were scored on the back of our forward dominance.

“I thought No 8 Jason Hill and dual-registered second-rower Nick Civetta probably had their best games for us and back-rower Will Owen did what he always does when he comes in.

“We are probably not going to finish above Leinster A so we are looking at picking up enough points to make sure we qualify for the knockout stages and two more wins, especially bonus point wins, would probably be enough.”

The two teams meet again this weekend with Griffiths hinting on Sunday that he will be making changes.

Utility-back Lloyd Hayes, who limped off in the opening minutes with a knee injury, has already been ruled out.

“We are hoping to get him in for a scan this week,” said Griffiths.

New signing Adam Batt could also be a doubt after suffering a knock to the head in the dying minutes.

With first-choice full-back Paul Jarvis, sidelined since September with a serious hamstring injury, having done well last week after stepping up his training, Griffiths is looking to try and get him a run-out at a lower-level club this weekend,