Doncaster Knights strengthen squad with two new arrivals

Knights have been plagued by injuries this term and it was confirmed this week that in-form centre Pete Lucock will be ruled out for the season.

Prop Charlie Beech has also departed Castle Park for personal reasons.

In response Knights have signed tighthead prop Dan Suter and utility back Howard Packman – both of whom were playing most recently in New Zealand.

Suter, 26, represented Wales at U18 and U20 level and has experience with the Ospreys and Dragons.

Packman, 24, helped North Otago win the Mitreo 10 Heartland Rugby Championship final and has also had spells with Ealing Trailfinders, Bedford Blues and London Scottish.

Griffiths said: “It was important to strengthen our squad with an experienced player into the squad with Charlie Beech leaving the club. We wanted someone that could play on both sides of the scrum.

“Dan has been playing for Canterbury in New Zealand and is ready made to take over that position.

“Howard is well known to supporters of the Championship, fans will be able to remember him with gritted teeth playing for Ealing at Castle Park last season as he found some spaces in our defence on that day.