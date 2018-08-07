Doncaster Knights sign Fiji international Henry Seniloli

Doncaster Knights have signed Fiji international Henry Seniloli on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old scrum half arrives at Castle Park from Romanian SuperLiga champions Timisoara Saracens.

He has made 21 appearances for his country and was in Fiji’s 2015 World Cup squad.

“Henry was a stand out player for Fiji during the Pacific nations tournament in June and will bring flair and experience to our team,” Doncaster Knights director of rugby Clive Griffiths told Knights’ official website.

“Like Tom James, his support play is quality and he will bring some typical South Sea rugby to Castle Park.

“I am absolutely delighted to get him here,” he added.

“It has been a long and drawn out process with lots of red tape to get sorted.

“He also tells me it is hotter here than in Fiji! I’ve told him in reply to make the most of it!”

Seniloli told Knights’ official channels that he had no hesitation in making the move to Castle Park.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play in England so the opportunity to join such a historical club was one I did not hesitate to take,” he said.

“I am absolutely delighted to have been presented with this amazing opportunity. I want to thank the Lord Jesus Christ, my family for their unwavering support and Clive for showing faith in my abilities.

“My ambition is to do all I can to help the team enjoy a successful campaign and to show the clubs’ supporters my best rugby.”