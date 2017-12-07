Doncaster Knights looking for B&I Cup success to lift league form

Doncaster Knights are hoping to use successive British and Irish Cup games against Cardiff Blues Select XV to both boost their prospects in the competition and get back on track in the Championship.

The club’s success in the competition back in 2014-15 helped keep spirits in the camp high during a run of Championship defeats and subsequently helped league results to improve.

Despite the club having dropped to eighth on games won last week the situation is not seen as anywhere near as serious as three years ago in terms of relegation and they are only four points adrift of fourth spot.

Knights only win since the end of September came in the B&I Cup when beating Bristol at Ashton Gate – though they did draw at home to Bedford.

“Injury problems have played their part in some of the results this season and at times, including recently, we’ve not had enough fit forwards to train as we’d like,” said forwards’ coach Glen Kenworthy.

“We don’t know a great deal about tomorrow’s opponents because you don’t know who is going to be playing on the day.

“We’ve seen footage of their opening pool games against Bristol and Leinster A.

“Bristol beat them easily but they went over to Leinster, who came here and wiped the floor with us, and competed very well so we won’t be treating them lightly.

“But we are hoping to pick up a win ahead of the game down there the following week – not just for us but for the fans as well because we haven’t won at home for quite a while and we do owe them one.

“It’s also about the Rotherham game at Clifton Lane just before Christmas and winning that.”