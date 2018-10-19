Doncaster Knights: ‘It’s not all doom and gloom’, insists Kurt Morath

Doncaster Knights face their toughest test of the season this weekend when they entertain title favourites London Irish.

The Exiles, who are looking to bounce straight back to the top flight following relegation, have won all six games to date and arrive at Castle Park on the back of a 72-5 win over struggling Yorkshire Carnegie at the weekend.

Knights will go into the game in better spirits as a result of their improved display at Bedford butwill have to play better than in recent home games to be in with a shout.

“We had a disappointing result in our last home game against Jersey even though the boys put in a lot of hard work,” said former Tongan international fly-half Kurt Morath.

“It’s not been an ideal start to the season in terms of results, we’ve had some tough games and it doesn’t get any easier facing London Irish this weekend.

“We’ve shown glimpses of what we can do in games but we need to put it together for a full 80 minutes.

“There is definitely more to come from us. There is a lot of talent in the group and we’ve got a good coaching staff. I think it is just a matter of time before we start to pick up points on a regular basis. It’s certainly not all gloom and doom.”

It is probably fair to say that Morath’s form to date in his first season at Castle Park reflects that of the team – one reason perhaps why he found himself on the bench in Saturday’s game at Goldington Road with Charlie Foley getting the nod.

Morath came on for the last 20 minutes or so and will be hoping that he did enough to regain his place in the starting line-up.

He was a late arrival at Castle Park having spent the summer playing for Utah Warriors in America’s Major League Rugby competition and missed the bulk of the crucial pre-season campaign and the chance to build a half-back partnership with Tom James, who has seen off the challenge of another high-profile overseas signing Henry Seniloli, to lay claim to the No 9 shirt.

The goal-kicking 33 year-old, who says he and his family have settled in well in the town, remains confident that he will justify the faith of the Doncaster coaching staff and make an impact in the Championship.

“I want to use the ball but in a league like the Championship you’ve got to be able to adapt to the team you are playing and the conditions,” he said.

“There is a lot of competition at half-back for the two starting places and that keeps whoever is starting on their toes.”