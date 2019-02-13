Doncaster Knights: Glen Kenworthy hails impact of ‘challenger’ Ollie Stedman

Glen Kenworthy has hailed the impact of back-rower Ollie Stedman following his return to Doncaster Knights.

Stedman rejoined the Knights from Ealing Trailfinders in November – two years after playing a prominent role in the club’s memorable run to the play-off final.

And head coach Kenworthy feels the Castle Park club know how to get the best out of the powerful 27-year-old.

“I really like him; I like how he challenges the coaches,” said Kenworthy.

“He’s a professional and wants to get the best out of himself and the team both in training and in games.

“That sort of attitude can rub some people up the wrong way but myself, Griff and Paul Cooke have managed to get the best out of him.

“The first time he was at the club he played some of his best rugby and I think he’s starting to get back to that level again.

“I don’t think he did that at Ealing, where we signed him from, or at Yorkshire Carnegie prior to that.”

Kenworthy is also delighted that form props Robin Hislop and Colin Quigley recently put pen to paper on new contracts,

“I think Robin has probably been the best loose-head prop in the league this season,” he said.

“We knew he was a good player when we signed him a couple of years ago and he was superb that season as well and was just really unlucky with his injury.

“A lot of people wouldn’t touch him because of the injury he suffered but we took a bit of a gamble on him and he’s proven a lot of people wrong so good for him.

“The ‘old man’ has also been playing well and has been really consistent in between the set-pieces as well.”

Knights host Nottingham on Saturday (2.30pm).