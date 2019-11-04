Doncaster Knights 'found a way' to beat Bedford - Francis Cummins

Ollie Stedman finds a gap.

Olver converted their only try and also kicked five penalties as Knights bounced back from successive defeats.

“Sam kicked really well,” said backs and skills coach Francis Cummins.

“We were really happy with the try because it’s something that we’ve been working on in training. Obviously we’d liked to have scored more tries but it was all about the result on the day. It took a bit of the pressure off but we know we’ve still got a lot hard work to do.

“We made it hard for ourselves at times, and we weren’t always smart. But we showed a lot of character following the defeat at Jersey – though I don’t think we were a million miles away - and found a way to win the game.

“The wet conditions made the ball greasy and made it difficult for our backs but it was the same for them as they like to move the ball as well.

“We are still down on numbers, particularly in the forwards, and we are desperate to get a few people back.

“It’s a massive blow losing Pete Lucock for the season after he suffered a serious knee injury in the Jersey game because he’s been a massive addition to the club this season and I don’t think that there is a better centre in the division.

“But I thought Lloyd (Hayes) and Charlie (Foley) stood up well against Bedford and they will get better as a centre pairing.

“We are wanting to field a settled back division and it’s up to the players to stake their claim.”