Doncaster Knights: Elliott Creed on his Premiership ambition and Hartpury return

Doncaster Knights centre Elliott Creed still hopes to carve out a career for himself in the top flight.

“I think everyone wants to play in the Premiership,” said the 22-year-old.

The former England U18 international has already experienced life in the top flight.

He took the decision to drop down into the Championship last summer after playing just nine games for Gloucester in three years.

That figure would likely have been higher but for a serious leg injury sustained during an Anglo Welsh Cup tie.

“I wanted to be playing more regularly as I’d not played much rugby in the last two or three years.” he said ahead of Saturday’s trip to Hartpury.

Creed says he has no regrets about throwing in his lot with Knights despite the fact that they have had a disappointing campaign to date and he initially found it hard to hold down a place in the side.

“I’ve been playing more games recently, which is good, and I’m just looking to play as well as I can and hopefully keep my place in the side,” he said.

“When everyone is fit there are four of us chasing two starting places every week so there is always plenty of competition and whoever is in the side has to play well to keep their spot.”

If, as expected, Creed plays at Hartpury he will need little introduction to home fans.

“I went on loan to Hartpury when they were in National One and played a couple of games there before I got injured playing for Gloucester,” he said.

“I also played a handful of games for them in my third year at the club.

“They are a decent team and traditionally they are hard to beat at home where they dig in. They’ve got a lot of talented players and it should be a good game.

“It’s certainly one that we’ve got to be looking to win, as is the case when we entertain Richmond next weekend.

“Having beaten Coventry it will obviously give us a boost going into the Hartpury game.”