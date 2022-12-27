Doncaster Knights bring bumper crowd festive cheer against Caldy

Steve Boden’s men, who had struggled to beat another lowly side in London Scottish in their previous home game, more than made amends as they served up a free-flowing display which produced a number of crowd-pleasing tries.

Knights raced into an early 12-0 lead with well-worked tries by wing Maliq Holden, who latched on to a long ball 20 metres out, and scrum-half Alex Dolly who raced in from a similar distance after backing up a strong break by No 8 John Kelly – one of several forwards to trouble the Caldy defence.

Dolly and fellow half-back Sam Olver continued to give their outside backs plenty of good ball and the latter’s long pass set up Holden’s second try to open up an 19-0 lead after 21 minutes.

Maliq Holden opened the scoring against Caldy.

Caldy opened their account with a penalty try as Knights ended the half with Kelly and Dolly in the sin-bin.

Caldy drew first blood after the break with a close-range try to move within five points but that was as close as they got as Alec Lloyd-Seed sent Dolly racing in for his second to make it 26-14.

Centre Connor Edwards touched down out wide quickly followed by a close-range effort from hooker Will Holling.

Shortly after replacing Dolly, who claimed 18 of Knights’ points, Joe Green raced in for the club’s penultimate try following good work by impressive centre George Simpson.

