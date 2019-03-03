Doncaster Knights advertise for a new coach with Clive Griffiths’ blessing

Doncaster Knights are looking for a head coach with the capability to work with, and take over from, director of rugby Clive Griffiths at some future date.

The ambitious Championship club took out an advert in a national rugby publication on Sunday - something Griffiths said this morning that he had been aware of.

“With Phil Larder, who has been helping us out on a part-time role going back into retirement at the end of the season, I approached the board about bringing in a new coach,” said the Welshman. “Having reviewed the current set-up this is what they have decided to do.”

The club say that are looking for someone with significant experience, dedication and motivation along with relevant coaching qualifications.

Given the club’s standing Griffiths says he expects that there will be no shortage of applicants.

He added: “Both Paul Cooke, who has experience of being head coach at the Dons and No 2 at Leigh when they were in Super League, and forwards’ coach Glen Kenworthy are both free to apply.”

Griffiths, who is now taking a more active role after heart surgery earlier the season, is under contract until the end of next season.

“If the person the board thought was the right man to take things forward, didn’t feel that he could work with me and learn the ropes then there would be decisions to be had.

“Hopefully that wouldn’t be the case but I’ve always wanted what is the best for Doncaster.

“It could be that my role would be expanded to take in other aspects, of which there are many, at the club while still overseeing the first team.”