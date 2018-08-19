Doncaster Knights 47 Sale FC 21

Doncaster Knights proved too strong for National One newcomers Sale FC side in their pre-season friendly at Castle Park.

The Championship side, who fielded a number of their new signings, ran in seven tries in a 47-21 victory.

Knights made the early running with centre Mat Clark and wing Tyson Lewis both touching down as they opened a 12-0 lead.

Sale opened their account during their first real attack prior to scrum-half Tom James scoring near enough for teenage fly-half Seth Adams to add a second conversion.

Knights suffered a double blow when flanker Tom Calladine was red-carded on his home debut and spirited Sale scored again to cut their interval deficit to just five points at the break.

But, with Knights allowed to replace Calladine, that was as good as it got for the visitors as the home side ran in four tries in a ten-minute spell to lead 47-14.

Lewis notched a second as well as sending in Cameron Cowell with Morgan Eames bagging a quickly-taken brace.