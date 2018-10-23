Doncaster Demons youngsters shine under Friday Night Lights

More than 80 girls took part in Doncaster Demons' annual Friday Night Lights festival at Castle Park last week.

This year saw the adoption of the new X-Rugby 7s format, recently launched by the RFU, which sees the game played over a smaller area, with reduced contact and a quicker pace.

Members of Doncaster Demons' age group set up

Clubs from across Yorkshire attended the event including sides from Wheatley Hills, Castleford, Pocklington and Pontefract, with competition across three age groups.

The action took place over four pitches with the focus firmly on enjoyment and development rather than pure competition.

A Demons spokesperson said: “The whole night was great from start to finish.

“It's a real pleasure to see all of the hard work behind the scenes paying off and everyone here enjoying a wonderful showcase of girls' rugby.

“The club are still actively recruiting throughout the year and hopefully events like this will make the community more aware of our presence and show the opportunities we have to offer local girls.

“We have seen our girls selected for Yorkshire representation which we are immensely proud of but we also cater for those who simply want to have a great time with friends in a safe and welcoming environment.”

The Demons are gearing up to their Yorkshire Cup campaign while excitement is growing for the visit of England Women to Castle Park next month.