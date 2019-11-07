Coventry v Doncaster Knights: Loan quartet set to further bolster injury-hit Knights ahead of tough schedule

Clive Griffiths

Badly hit by injuries and suspension this season - Leicester’s recent decision to recall full-back/fly-half Johnny McPhillips also not helping matters - Knights were due to have four new loan players training with them today at Castle Park.

Second-rower Matt Postlethwaite, back Connor Doherty, scrum-half Gus Ward, all from Sale, will be joined by 19-year-old Newcastle back-rower Rob Farrar.

They will link-up with new signings, utility-back Howard Packman and prop Dan Suter, who were both handed a contract until the end of the season earlier this week.

Coventry moved joint-level on points with second-placed Cornish Pirates at the weekend when coming from behind to claim a 28-28 draw away at Ealing Trailfinders, second favourites for the title behind relegated Newcastle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve looked at that game as part of the build-up to Saturday and they played well on the day,” said director of rugby Clive Griffiths. “They’ve got a good balance across the team as you would expect given the money they’ve spent.

“We wanted to sign No 8 Ryan Burrrows, who played a few games for us on dual-reg while at Newcastle last season, but we couldn’t match what Coventry were offering him.

“Although is it disappointing when you miss out on good players, I fully support the club’s position to stick to its budget. We’ve all seen what can happen when clubs live beyond their means.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game in what is likely to be a fast-paced game on their new 4G pitch but we’ll be going there on the back of a good performance against Bedford last weekend.