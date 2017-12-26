Clive Griffiths: ‘Shades of the old Knights’ in derby win at Rotherham

Doncaster Knights completed their first double of the season when beating Championship rivals Rotherham Titans 36-19 at Clifton Lane.

“It was just the sort of result that I was looking for,” said director of rugby Clive Griffiths.

“We picked up a try bonus point and restricted Rotherham, who gave it a good go, to just one try.

“So I was delighted with both the result and the performance. There were shades of the old Knights out there today.

“We'd trained superbly well during the week and everyone deserves a massive accolade today including the coaching staff - Glen Kenworthy in particular.

“Some things haven't been going right for us up front at times this season but today the boys put it all together and we looked a very formidable pack.

“Once again the boys who came off the bench really added to the team when they came on.

“As I say, I'm delighted that we've helped give everyone connected with the club a happy Christmas with the win and that we've started to climb the table again.

“That's three wins (two in the B&I Cup) on the trot and it shows that we are back on track and we are looking forward to another massive derby game against

Yorkshire Carnegie at Castle Park tomorrow night.”

Griffiths, who gave his charges both Christmas Day and Boxing Day off after doing the match review on Sunday morning at Castle Park rather than on Monday as usual, is hoping that Knights can perform better in front of the Sky cameras than they have done in recent televised games against the fourth-placed West Yorkshire side.

Griffiths was due to check on several players yesterday who picked up knocks at the weekend.