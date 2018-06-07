Zac Braham departs Doncaster RLFC

Doncaster-born Zac Braham says it was ‘one of the toughest decisions of his life’ to leave the Dons.

The 23-year-old prop - who joined from Toll Bar - was released from his contract this week.

Braham said: “It has been one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make with the Dons being my hometown club, but I feel the time is right for me to leave.

“Every player wants to be in the team every week and unfortunately that hasn’t happened for me, but that is just part and parcel of the game we play.”

Head coach Richard Horne said: “I’d like to thank Zac for his contribution to the team this season, he feels he needs to be playing regular games to help him moving forward. He has asked for a release in order to achieve that and we have accepted, we wish him all the best in the future.”