Rugby league: Doncaster RLFC team up with college to launch new Development Academy

Doncaster RLFC have launched a new under-18s development academy as they partner up with a local college.

The Dons recently announced the link-up with Club Doncaster Sports College. The partnership will provide an opportunity for young local athletes to train, play and study full time whilst representing the club at the same time.

The programme will be open and available to both boys and girls in school years 12 and 13. Alongside the playing opportunities, the Dons will provide work experience for students throughout their studies.

"This is a really exciting time for the Dons and this is the next step in the club's continued growth," said Dons' head of development Josh Riding. "The club can now provide an academy system for aspiring professional rugby league players, bridging the gap between junior and adult competitions. With this partnership, we now have a genuine pathway for local junior players to reach our first team squad."

Principal Adi Turnpenny said: "We are looking forward to working with the Dons to provide both a top quality educational experience as part of their pathway. Our students are able to access fantastic experiences in rugby league through our partnership with the Dons and it will be great to grow this further."

An open evening is taking place on Thursday, November 28 (4.30-6pm) at the college which is based at the Eco-Power Stadium. No booking is required.

For more information or an informal chat about joining the Dons Development Academy in September 2025, get in touch at [email protected].