Rugby League Challenge Cup Report: Doncaster RLFC 38 Coventry Bears 16​​​​​​​

Doncaster RLFC booked their place in fourth round of the Coral Challenge Cup when beating fellow Betfred League One rivals Coventry Bears 38-16 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

But the scoreline does scant justice to a spirited showing by a Coventry side who were level at 12-all going into the final quarter and looking capable of beating the Dons for the first time.

The home side had blown hot and cold during the first hour but finally started to get their act together in the last 20 minutes scoring four tries against one to claim the spoils.

The visitors drew first blood on six minutes when centre Kadeem Williams touched down out wide after lively trialist winger Lee Registe had spilt the ball close to the line from a chip.

The Dons moved the ball about well at times but their attack tended to lack a cutting edge.

Coventry doubled their lead on 19 minutes after wing Elliot Hall rounded off a bout of impressive handling, which saw backs and forwards combine, with a try in the corner.

Winger Sam Doherty, who still had a lot to do, grabbed Doncaster’s first try, goaled by the impressive Matty Beharrell who then sent prop Brandon Douglas over with his cleverly delayed pass.

Williams levelled the scores at 12-12 on 46 minutes after barging his way over from close range following some tidy build-up play.

It was still anyone’s game at the start of the final quarter.

Second-rower Jordan Cox and Douglas went over in quick succession to but prop Daniel Gover crashed over for the Bears to close the gap to 22-16.

But three unanswered tries by Beharrell (2) and Connor Bower sealed their fate.