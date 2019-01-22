Moorends Thorne Marauders officially open new seated stand

Moorends Thorne Marauders have cut the ribbon on their new seated stand.

The new facility, funded by Thorne-Moorends Town Council, was officially opened prior to Saturday’s PARL Division One game against Clayton.

“The stand continues the council’s recent investment in the Moorends Recreation Ground which serves as an important site in providing sporting facilities for local sports clubs,” said a town council statement.

“The council were particularly indebted to the work of the Moorends Welfare Working Group who have worked tirelessly to bring the project to fruition.

“Thorne-Moorends has a proud sporting history and culture and the council hopes that the investment helps to promote participation in local sport for years to come and continue the proud history of sport in the area.”

Marauders secretary Jim Welbourn said: “The results can be seen visually, and the ground is now a clean and safe environment that the Marauders hope will help in their quest to develop junior teams in the very near future.

“The Marauders committee and players would like to thank all concerned for their management and forward thinking that has helped the club move forward and hopefully everyone can work together again in the future.

“The forward-thinking committee are also looking to upgrade their pitch-side canteen which will enable mums and dads to sit and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee while their children take part in coaching sessions.”

Mayor of Thorne & Moorends Susan Durant was on hand to declare the new stand open.

Marauders went down 22-16 to Clayton.