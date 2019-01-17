Moorends-Thorne Marauders 52 Woodhouse Warriors 26

Moorends-Thorne Marauders started the new year with a deserved 52-26 victory against Leeds-based Woodhouse Warriors.

The victory saw Marauders leapfrog the Warriors in Pennine ARL Division One and move up to fifth place in the table.

The hosts led 16-8 at the break courtesy of tries from Jason Blanchard, Clayton Hopkinson and James Donoghue, two of which were converted by Tony Hodgkiss.

Marauders moved through the gears after the interval to record their third league win of the season.

Greg Linsdell, Michael Taylor, Hodgkiss, David Chowing, Danny Davis and Ryan Wagstaff all got their names on the trysheet, with Hodgkiss converting on each occasion.

Dean Roberts was named man of the match.