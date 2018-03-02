Latest on Doncaster RLFC’s scheduled trip to West Wales Raiders

Doncaster RLFC are still hopeful that Sunday’s League One game against West Wales Raiders at Stebonheath Park will go ahead.

“The game is still on as we speak,” said Dons 2 No Pete Green last night.

But with South Wales, which had escaped the worst of the wintry weather earlier this week badly hit by snow overnight, Green knows the situation could quickly change.

The Dons have had their own problems this week with Wednesday’s scheduled training session at Castle Park having to be called off because of the problems with players getting in.

The club are hoping to be able to train on a 4G pitch at the Keepmoat Stadium complex tonight.

Should Sunday’s game go ahead the Dons will be without strong-running centre Jason Tali, who scored four of their 16 tries in the 82-6 win Challenge Cup win over Mytons Warriors last weekend.

“Jason hurt his back and we’ve been told he could be out for several weeks,” said Green.

“It’s obviously a blow because Jason has been playing well. Fortunately, we’ve got some dual-registered backs available and it depends on who Rich (head coach Richard Horne) decides to play.

“One of the Hull FC players to have been made available is French international Hakim Miloudi, who equalled the club’s long-standing points-in-a-game record in the opening league game a fortnight ago.

The Dons, who have scored 26 tries in their opening two games, will be making their first visit to the Llanelli-based ground where the re-branded club moved to during the close season after playing several games there towards the end of the 2017 campaign.

“It’s a game we are looking to win but we know that they will be looking to bounce back from their big Challenge Cup defeat at Bradford Bulls, especially with it being their first home game of the season at their new ground,” said Green.