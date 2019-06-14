Hunslet Hawks 20 Doncaster RLFC 22: Dons continue resurgence with win at second placed side
Doncaster RLFC’s revival continued when claiming a thrilling 20-16 Betfred League One win over second-placed Hunslet 20-16 at the South Leeds Stadium.
The Dons took an early lead with a try by full-back Jordan Howden after a Hunslet player fumbled his kick over the line.
The home opened their account on 13 minutes when winger Gareth Potts scored from close range after cutting inside.
Hunslet dominated the next ten minutes or so and second-rower Duane Straughier touched down from a grubber kick by Danny Nicklas which Reece Dean converted to make it 10-6.
The home side were in again a couple of minutes later – Potts touching down out wide from a cut-out pass following a bout of good handling.
Hunslet continued to take the game to Doncaster but saw their lead cut back to 14-12 on the half-hour.
An attempted kick through by a Hunslet player just inside the Doncaster half went straight into Menzie Yere’s arms and he quickly transferred the ball to stand-off Watson Boas who raced in from 50 metres for a converted try.
There was a let-off for the Dons on 43 minutes when Straughier knocked on inches short of the line.
Cameron Scott went close for the Dons prior to Matty Beharrell giving them a 16-14 lead on the hour when shooting through a gap 20 metres out.
Hunslet hit back quickly with a converted try from Jimmy Watson from a deflected kick.
But the Dons regained the lead on 74 minutes when Cameron Scott latched on to a dropped ball and raced in from 40 metres for a try again converted by Beharrell.