Horne praises ‘clinical’ Doncaster RLFC

Doncaster RLFC threw down the gauntlet to the rest of the Betfred Division One big guns when romping to a 44-6 win over fancied Whitehaven at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The mums of several players walked out on to the pitch with them and their sons did them proud on Mother’s Day.

Head coach Richard Horne certainly felt proud of his charges.

“It was a really good performance,” said Horne.

“We spoke before the game that we had to play with some intensity and we did that in both defence and with ball in hand and when you do that it gives you opportunities.

“I thought we worked their middle over really well and that’s no mean feat because Whitehaven are always a big physical side and they pride themselves on their defence.

“But we managed to get over the top of them, especially in the second half, which was pleasing.

“I don’t think that there was much in it in the first half, even though we came in leading 20-6. But we managed to score three good tries – two of them virtually the length of the field.

“We were clinical in attack and we know we have the players to post points.

“It is just doing the little things right that we need to get a little better at and hopefully that will come the more we play together.

“As I say, we also defended very well when we had to and that was equally as pleasing as scoring several spectacular tries as a coach.”

Scrum-half Liam Harris won the man-of-the-match award but he was pushed hard by several players including half-back partner Jordan Howden who scored two tries and had a hand in several others in only his second game following hip surgery in the close season.