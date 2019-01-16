Doncaster Toll Bar into next round of National Cup

Doncaster Toll Bar won 20-10 at East Hull Academy in the preliminary round of the BARLA Open Age National Cup.

Man of the match Connan Murray scored a hat trick of tries, Gaz Carey got on the trysheet and Dom Riley kicked two conversions.

Tries from Murray and Carey gave Toll Bar a 10-0 lead midway through the first half.

Strong defensive work from Peter Green, Alex Palmer and Karl Mills kept the hosts at arm's length but, after Murray went over again, Hull were right back in the game after a kick and chase hit the post and landed perfectly for a converted try.

Murray’s hat trick try put the result beyond doubt.

Toll Bar are recruiting for their Tots club and junior teams. Email morton.wayne@sky.com for more information.

