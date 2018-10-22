Doncaster Toll Bar have a ball at 25th anniversary celebration

Doncaster Toll Bar ARLFC recently celebrated their 25th anniversary in style at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Around 200 members, including members of the original committee, raised a glass to the past, present and the future at a grand ball.

Toll Bar U16s

The evening also saw five inductees into the Prospect Road club’s new ‘wall of honour’ for the work they have done over the last 25 years: former club captain and assistant coach Matt Brandham, former chairman Jason Cross, former coach Kevin Jones, sponsor Gary Warner and Moira Tattersall.

“It's been an eventful time for the club but one full of achievements that everyone can be proud of,” said chairman Wayne Morton.

“There's been some tough times, especially the Toll Bar floods.

“But the club has come through difficult times to become one of the town’s most established and successful sports clubs.”

The evening saw several awards handed out but the biggest cheers were reserved for the ‘wall of honour’ inductees.

“Matt Brandham led the open age team to their first league and cup double and also won player of the year on three occasions but it was his warrior-like attitude and wholehearted commitment to the club which earned him his place,” said Wayne.

“Jason Cross was recognised for his work during the floods, his charity work, as well as his desire to take the club to the highest level possible whilst also providing great financial and strategical support.

“Kevin Jones was the club’s first ever open age coach and he also lead the club into a new era on the field. The club’s player of the year award is now named after him, a true club legend and leader.

“Gary Warner has been the club’s main sponsor over the last 25 years and has offered so much in the way of support and advice. His unwavering support has been truly fantastic and something that had to be honoured.

“Moira Tattersall sadly passed away in 2010. A moving tribute was read out by Craig Lawton which lead to a standing ovation for this truly amazing lady who did so much for so many at ‘her club’.

“Her son Ian Tattersall accepted the award and added how proud she would have been of the club and all the work that had been done and how humbled and honoured she would have been to be presented with this award.”

Toll Bar are recruiting for next season.

The open age side train Thursdays 6.30-8pm, U13s/U14s on Wednesdays 6-7pm, U7s/U8s/U9s on Thursdays 6-7pm and Tots Club for 2-6 year-olds takes place on Saturday mornings from 9.30-10.30am.

Contact Wayne Morton on 07447 927675 for more information.