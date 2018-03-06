Doncaster RLFC: ‘We’re looking good but we’re not getting carried away’ - Ryan Boyle

New captain Ryan Boyle is hoping to lead Doncaster RLFC back to the Championship in his first season at the club.

The 30-year-old prop, who approached the Dons about taking the move from Championship side Halifax, has played most of his rugby at Super League level for Castleford Tigers and Salford.

“I’m delighted to be here at Doncaster and the club, which is well coached by Richard (Horne), is looking for a big year,” said Boyle.

“We’ve got off to a good start with two big wins though we know it is going to get harder.

“But whilst we are winning it is giving us time to get our combinations right for the bigger challenges ahead.

“We are looking good and we are throwing the ball about and playing an expansive brand of rugby which we enjoy playing and hopefully the fans will enjoy watching.

“We don’t want to be a five drives and a kick (on the sixth tackle) type of team and we are looking to score tries and (for me) that’s the right way of playing.

“As forwards it is part of our job to create a platform for our backs because, as we’ve seen in the games we’ve played, we’ve got a lot of strike power out wide.

“There is also a lot of competition for places and some good players, who some people may have thought should have played, missed out [against Myton Warriors] but that is Rich’s call to make.

“As a coach what you want is for those players who aren’t in the team to work hard in training – which everyone is doing - and then to come in and take their chance.”

The Dons, having won their opening two matches of the season, resume at home to Whitehaven on Sunday after their trip to West Wales Raiders fell victim to the weather.

“We aren’t going to get carried away because we’ve probably had an easier start than some,” said Boyle.

“We know it’s not going to be easy because there are a lot of good teams in this division and it’s how we do against the stronger teams which will decide how well we will do this season.

“We’ll probably have a better idea of our prospects after the game against Whitehaven.”