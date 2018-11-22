Doncaster RLFC: ‘We must stay tight and stick together’ – Carl Hall

Chief executive Carl Hall has called on everyone associated with Doncaster RLFC to stick together in their ongoing promotion quest.

The Dons fancied their chances of returning to the Championship at the third time of asking.

But they were condemned to another season in the third tier after losing to Workington Town in the promotion play-offs.

“It was a very tough one for the fans [missing out on promotion],” said Hall.

“We don’t apologize but we're gutted with them. We’ve all got to be in it together. It’s sport.

“No one wanted to get promoted more than the team, the coaching staff, myself and the fans.

“So we all have to stay tight, stick together and we go again.

“We’ve got a really good squad here, a tough squad, across the park.”

Hall has since praised the job done by head coach Richard Horne in guiding the Dons to a third-placed finish in League One in his first full season in charge at the Keepmoat Stadium, comparing the togetherness of the squad with Tony Miller’s promotion-winning side of 2012.

“The last time I saw the sort of spirit that we’ve got was in 2012,” said Hall. “Everyone was in it together and we had no bad eggs in the team. It was quality.

“I got that sense again last season. That was what was giving me confidence. I could feel something similar to 2012.

“In 2012 we did the job and this time we didn’t.

“But we’re building something here.

“We can say what we want about the five-year plan. We’re still within that five-year plan.

“This club doesn’t owe anyone anything. It’s in a good place.”

n The Dons will have another chance to get to Wembley next season.

The 1895 Cup will see teams from the Championship and League One fight it out for a spot in a showpiece final on Challenge Cup final day.

n Doncaster will face Super League sides Hull FC (January 6) and Leeds Rhinos (January 13) in pre-season friendlies at the Keepmoat Stadium.