Doncaster RLFC v Hunslet: Team news and build-up to Dons’ opening home game

Doncaster RLFC will show at least two changes to the side which got their Betfred League One campaign off to a winning start last weekend in Sunday’s home game against Hunslet (3pm).

Second-rower Brad Foster and young dual-registered full-back Connor Wynne both face several weeks on the sidelines after suffering ankle injuries on Newcastle’s 3G pitch.

Better news for the Dons is that stand-off Jordan Howden, who limped off late in the game at Kingston Park, proved his fitness at Thursday night’s training session.

The Leeds club sat out the opening round of fixtures last weekend and Dons No 2 Pete Green says they will be hoping to hit the ground running at a venue where they claimed the spoils last season.

“They will have studied the game at Newcastle and whilst we’ve looked at them during their pre-season games you can’t always learn a lot when the coach is making changes and trying out different combinations,” he said.

“Hunslet are another of the teams expected to be challenging for the top five and it’s another four-pointer, as was the case last weekend.

“They are a strong team and we know what they are going to bring to the table.

“They’ve got a big pack, with good off-loaders in Richard Moore and ex-Doncaster player Mike Emmett; good half-backs and they’ve got strike players in the centres.

“They are going to come here on Sunday full of enthusiasm and if we aren’t on our game we could get turned over. We’ve got to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“Having won up at Newcastle it would be disappointing were we to lose at home to Hunslet.

“But if we play as well as we did in the second half last weekend then I’d be pretty confident of the result.”