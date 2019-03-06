Doncaster RLFC v Coventry Bears: Team news and build-up ahead of Challenge Cup clash

Doncaster RLFC hit the Wembley trail on Friday night when taking on Coventry Bears in their Coral Challenge Cup third round tie at the Keepmoat Stadium (7.45pm).

The Dons posted a 70-10 win when the Bears last visited on the opening day of last season and followed that up with a 44-6 win at the Butts Park Arena later in the season.

But assistant coach Peter Green is expecting a much closer game.

He said: “They are a lot stronger side than last season and have won two of their first three games, including a victory over Newcastle who have publicly stated that they are going for promotion.

“It’s a tie that we are probably expected to win but they have shown that if you aren’t on your game they can punish you.

“I would expect them to be physical and direct and we’ll have to match that but if we can get the ball out wide I think we’ll get them on the edges.”

The Dons will be without the three dual-registered players involved in Sunday’s win over Workington Town, including man-of-the-match Danny Langtree and two-try full-back Hakim Miloudi.

“Obviously Hull don’t want any of their players cup-tied,” said Green.

“I don’t see it being a problem and we’ll have (stand-off) Jordan Howden back after injury and (wing/full-back) Richard Owen available again, and recent signing Jordan Cox will also feature in the squad along with a couple of trialists.

“We’ve made no secret of the fact the league is our number one priority but we want to build some momentum and consistency and you get that by winning games whatever the competition.

“We were very pleased with our defence and attitude in the win over Workington but there were other areas of our game where we need to get better and hopefully we’ll show improvements against Coventry.”