Doncaster RLFC: Two ruled out as Dons head into play-offs
Doncaster RLFC will lack two of the side which helped them secure fourth spot last weekend in Sunday’s opening Betfred League One play-off tie against Newcastle at Kingston Park (2.30).
Loose-forward Brad Foster, the pick of the Doncaster pack in their 30-4 win at Workington, received a two-match ban in midweek and on-loan second-rower Evan Hodgson has been ruled out for the season with a suspected knee ligament injury.
Better news for the Dons is that leading try-scorer Sam Doherty returns to the squad.
“It’s a pity that we’ve had to juggle the forwards about because the pack has played really well in the last two games and they laid the foundations for what was a bigger win at Workington than had been expected,” said Dons No 2 Pete Green.
The Dons won up at Kingston Park in their first away game of the season after trailing 22-4 at half-time and were unlucky to lose 19-18 in the return at Featherstone.
“We started off slowly in both games against them only to come back strongly but we know we can’t afford to let them get on a roll and build up a good lead on Sunday,” said Green.
“We got off to a fast start at Workington and we’ve spoken about the need to do that again.
“We know it’s going to be tough and the fact that they are more used to playing on their 3G pitch is definitely an advantage.
“They have also got a strong side and both half-backs pose a threat as do full-back Lewis Young, who returns the ball well, and winger Misi Taulapapa.
“But confidence is high after two good wins and the boys are looking forward to the challenge.”