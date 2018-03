Doncaster RLFC will be at home to Championship big-hitters Featherstone Rovers in the fifth round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

Rovers beat League One side North Wales Crusaders, in a postponed tie switched to their Post Office Road ground, on Tuesday night to book their place in the hat.

Featherstone have won the trophy three times, the last occasion being back in 1983-84.

The tie will be played on the weekend of April 21/22.