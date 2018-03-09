Doncaster RLFC switch training from Castle Park back to Cantley Park

Doncaster RFLC will be back on more familiar ground around the end of the month when they resume training at Cantley Park.

That will see them revert back to their normal Tuesday, Thursday, Friday night training schedule.

The club are currently based at Doncaster Knights’ Castle Park complex where they train Monday and Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings.

“Monday night is probably not ideal when you are playing on a Sunday,” said Dons 2 Pete Green.

“The lads can be a bit delicate nursing their bumps and bruises on a Monday.

“But perhaps the main drawback on a Monday is the shortage of time for (head coach) Richard Horne to work on the video analysis.

“Once we move back to Cantley Park we’ll be able to do more detailed video work on a Tuesday night, a full training session on a Thursday and then touch things up the next night.”

Despite the two problems with being based at Castle Park, which only started to impact once the team had started playing games, Green said the decision to move there during winter had been vindicated.

“The rugby union club have been brilliant with us,” he said.

“They have been very accommodating and we’ve been able to both work outside and in the gym and the better winter facilities at Castle Park has resulted in the team looking a lot sharper at the start of the season than in previous years.

“Because only a small area at Cantley Park is floodlit, and it’s not an ideal surface for some players.

“You are limited in what you can do outside on the dark nights and that impacted on things such as shape and handling in the past.”