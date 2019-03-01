Doncaster RLFC: Sidelined star Brad England hoping for change of luck

Bad luck has came in threes for Brad England but the Doncaster RLFC star is on the road to recovery.

The hard-working forward has missed out on the opening games of the current campaign due to a triple injury blow.

His problems started in the play-off semi-final against Workington when he tore his rotator cuff.

“Just as I started pre-season training I also suffered a freak accident in the gym and I tore my UCL in my elbow,” said England.

“I’ve also torn the meniscus in my knee.

“So while I’m waiting for my elbow to get right it’s been decided to have the knee operation and that is likely to happen within a couple of weeks.

“I’m desperate to get back playing as quickly as I can but I’m probably looking at around another ten weeks out.

“They say that bad luck comes in threes so hopefully once I’m over this lot I can play without any more serious injuries for the rest of the season.”

The second-rower dominated proceedings at the club’s end-of-season awards night last year.

“I’ve had a few seasons affected by injuries and last year was the first where I had a full pre-season and played most of the games,” he said

Doncaster host early leaders Workington on Sunday hoping to bounce back from a 20-18 defeat to Hunslet.

“It was really disappointing result for us considering we were 18-10 up going into the last quarter,” said England.

“We kept on being drawn into their game and we didn’t play any rugby.

“They’ve got a massive pack and we just kept running back into them. We also gave too many penalties away and ended up being punished.

“Workington are a similar sort of team with a lot of big, physical forwards and we are going to have to have learned the lesson from Sunday and play the game a lot faster and play with a lot more shape.

“Workington were a good team last season and they’ve added to their squad with several big name signings so it’s going to be tough.

“They’ve beaten fancied Oldham on the road and I expect them to be up there challenging at the end of the season so it’s another four-pointer we’ve got to be looking to win.”