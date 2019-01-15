Doncaster RLFC: Richard Horne, Kyle Kesik and Dean Colton reflect on Leeds Rhinos clash

Doncaster RLFC head coach Richard Horne paid tribute to long-serving hooker Kyle Kesik who kicked off his benefit season with a testimonial against Leeds Rhinos at the weekend.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s training session, the former Hull FC and Great Britain star said: “Kyle is the sort of hard, tough honest player you want in your side and to have with you in the trenches.

“He always gives you 100 per cent and you always know what you are going to get from him.

“He’s also shown improvement from the player he was when I first came to the player he is now.

“He’s always been aggressive – and you need those sort of players in League One – but he’s also got other aspects to his game.

“To have been here ten years is a great achievement. He’s shown loyalty and commitment to the club.”

Reflecting on Sunday’s testimonial, played in front of an above average crowd, Kesik said: “I’d like to thank everybody who came – the support was amazing.

“Leeds did me proud. In addition to sending over a decent side they also presented me with a bottle of champagne and a signed shirt before the game and they also donated items to auction off.

“Unfortunately they proved too strong for us but I thought that we had a really good dig, especially early on.

“I’d also like to thank those former teammates who agreed to play for a few minutes, some of whom ended up playing much longer.”

Among the ‘guest players’ was former Doncaster-based winger Dean Colton who still looked pretty sharp over 20-30 metres.

“I enjoyed it,” he said. “Kyle’s a great lad and he’s been a great servant to the club.”