Doncaster RLFC: Matty Beharrell commits for two years
Matty Beharrell is excited at the prospect of another promotion push with Doncaster RLFC after signing a new two-year deal with the club.
The 25-year-old has been a key member of the side since his switch from Keighley Cougars last year, earning the fans’ player of the year award last season.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far and I’m excited by what the future holds after signing a new deal,” he said.
“As well as the rugby side of things, the club has a real family feel to it and that is something I wanted to remain a part of.
“Despite the play-off disappointment last season, I’m looking forward to the challenge of pushing for promotion once more in 2020.”
Beharrell follows Watson Boas in committing his future to the club for two years.
Head coach Richard Horne said: “Matty has been an important player for us over the past 18 months and he is a player we were keen to keep hold of.
“His organisation skills and overall kicking game helps us to get around the park and I’m really pleased he sees his future here.”