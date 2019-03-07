Doncaster RLFC: Kieran Cross on his stunning interception try, league form and Coventry cup clash

Not many hookers could do what Kieran Cross did on Sunday at the Keepmoat Stadium and score a 90-metre interception try.

Admittedly, the former Doncaster Toll Bar amateur played stand-off in the Dons’ Betfred League One win against unbeaten Workington Town.

“Obviously I’m viewed as a hooker but I did play half-back at times during my amateur days,” said Cross, whose speed off the mark from acting half-back has caught out many a side at League One level in recent years.

“I also played a lot at stand-off a couple of seasons ago when Jordan (Howden) was out for most of the campaign so I knew what the role involved though I hadn’t played there for a while.

“We knew that Jordan (who sustained a head wound in the previous game) wouldn’t be playing so I was able to train in the position.

“That helped because it is a difficult role to play in because you have to help organise the team as well as play your own game.

“It took me a bit of time to find my feet, especially in the conditions.”

Although his long-range try proved crucial on the day, Cross says he can’t remember too much about it.

“I didn’t know if there were any defenders around me,” he said.

“I just pinned my ears back and went for the line.

He added: “It was important that we got back to winning ways after losing the previous week in a game we looked to have won.

“That’s two wins out of three and I think we’d have probably settled for that given the strength of the teams we’ve played, though it would have been even better to have won them all.”

It does not get any easier for the Dons with a testing trip to Cumbria on Sunday week.

Before then they turn their attention to the Coral Challenge Cup on Friday when they entertain fellow League One side Coventry Bears.

“They’ve also won two out of three and have beaten Newcastle, one of the sides expected to be challenging for the title, so we won’t be treating them lightly,” said Cross.

“Even though they were well beaten at Keighley on Sunday they are a much-improved team.

“But hopefully we can get past them and go on a bit of a cup run.”