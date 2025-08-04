Doncaster RLFC: Dons make it four wins on the bounce with Hunslet success

Dons made it four on the spin.

Sixth-placed Doncaster RLFC boosted their Betfred Championship play-off hopes when posting a fourth successive win but they were pushed all the way by struggling Hunslet at the Eco-Power Stadium.

After looking to be on course for a runaway win over the Leeds club, the Dons needed a late try by stand-off Ben Johnston to see off battling Hunslet - who were sensing victory after getting to within four points of the them - and claim a 34-24 victory.

First half injuries to winger Luke Briscoe and skipper Reece Lyne didn’t help the Dons’ cause. But their lack of composure and discipline at times was also a contributing factor.

Despite lacking the suspended Edene Gebbie – the league’s leading try-scorer this season - and scrum-half Connor Robinson, centre Brad Hey, loose-forward Tyla Hepi and prop Brad Knowles - all injured in the win over Batley the week before - the Dons got off to a flying start and led 22-0 midway through the first half.

Winger Luke Briscoe, who later joined the growing injury list later in the half, opened the scoring following some neat handling down the right flank after half-backs Craig Hall and Watson Boas had combined in style to create the position.

The returning Alex Sutcliffe, playing out of position at centre in his first game since recovering from a lengthy injury lay-off, came close to adding a second try following good work by Hall.

The Dons remained on the attack and fit-again hooker Greg Burns sent veteran second-rower Sam Smeaton charging over for another converted try.

Playing with a confidence inspired by their recent run of results, the Dons continued to impress with ball in hand and second-rower Jacob Jones crossed from close range to make it 16-0.

Briscoe was held just short after being put away by Craig Hall, who had split the Hunslet defence wide open and drawn the full-back.

It only proved a stay of execution for Hunslet, however, with Sutcliffe, who deputised well for Hey, rounding off a bout of high-speed handling. Hall’s touchline conversion made it 22-0.

The visitors then stunned the home crowd with two quickly-taken tries – the first of which ranked with the best of the Doncaster scores to make it 22-8.

The Dons finished the half as they had started it – on top - with second-rower Jacob Jones adding a fifth try, again converted by Hall, to give his side a commanding 28-8 interval lead.

The Dons were reduced to 12 men on 46 minutes when Pauli Pauli was sin-binned for a high tackle and Hunslet wasted no time in capitalising on their extra man - McEwan-Peters touching down in the corner for a second try which full-back Billy Jowitt converted.

Hunslet continued to dominate the territorial exchanges and they could have been in again on 50 minutes but for Johnson winning the race to a grubber kick over the line.

The visitors, who clearly sensed the possibility of a shock win given the Dons’ injury problems, closed the gap to just ten points at the start of the final quarter when winger MacKenzie Turner showed good pace to round Logan Taylor-Moy.

They made further inroads into Doncaster’s lead nine minutes from time when Jowitt, who looked to have knocked on in the build-up, took advantage of the Dons failure to deal with a kick in their own 20.

Jowitt’s conversion cut the deficit to just four points – something they looked capable of overhauling in the closing stages given they had the momentum.

But Johnston, who showed up well in only his second outing since early season, backed up a strong charge by Pauli Pauli to touch down for the converted try on 76 minutes which finally secured victory.

Dons: Taylor-Moy, Briscoe, Lyne, Sutcliffe, Horne, Boas, Hall, Baldwinson, Burns, Matagi, Jones, Smeaton, Laidlaw. Subs: Gardiner, Johnston, Pauli, Misky.