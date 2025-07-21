Doncaster RLFC coach says Widnes win was 'something special'

Dons' Craig Hall celebrates his try on his 400th game for the Dons at Widnes. Pic: Howard Roe

Doncaster RLFC claimed their first victory at the DCBL Stadium for 24 years in a remarkable Betfred Championship clash which will last long in the memory of those Dons’ fans in the ground.

Despite playing with just eleven men for the best part of an hour following the dismissal of leading try-scorer Edene Gebbie and veteran prop Suaia Matagi, the Dons claimed a memorable 20-16 win over Widnes who had beaten them twice on the same ground last season.

“It’s one of the most remarkable games I’ve ever seen; it was something special by all the players who took to the field today,” said head coach Richard Horne at the end of arguably the longest game (three hours) in the club’s history.

The Dons, who were leading 10-0 when the two men were sent off, led 14-4 at the break but the odds looked to be stacked against them in the second half

“We spoke about that at half-time and we said that whatever happened in the second half to keep on working for each other and that irrespective of the result we’d be proud of them at the end of the game,” said Horne.

“It was two points that we didn’t think we were going to get after we went down to eleven players so it’s a bit of icing on the cake, really. I thought that the players managed the game really well. They didn’t do anything flashy – though we got a few offloads away which kept them on their toes a bit.”

Although the game was halted just after 3.20pm and didn’t start again until 4.35pm due to a potentially serious injury to a Widnes player, Horne said he was always confident that it would finish because neither side wanted it to be replayed in midweek.

Commenting on the two red cards, Horne told the Free Press: “I don’t think Edene should have been sent off for the tackle because the lad, who we hope will be okay, was falling. There was a lot of mitigating circumstances into how he got his injury. It wasn’t malicious. I thought he’d get ten minutes, if anything.

“It all boiled over a little after the game restarted and Suaia, who regrets what happened, was also sent-off. It was stupid what he did. He’s an experienced player and he should have known better. But, as I say, it’s all about those boys who stayed out there and worked so hard for each other because with only having eleven men we had to change how we defended and that was hard to get right during the game.

“But once the players got the idea of what we wanted them to do it seemed to work.”