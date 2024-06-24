Dons' Richard Horne

Doncaster RLFC boss Richard Horne admits that he is in danger of starting to sound like a stuck record in his post-match interviews.

As has often been the case following defeats this season, Horne again criticised his players for not sticking to the game-plan and making too many unforced errors which led to an increased defensive workload.

“As in other games when we’ve been well beaten a lot of it has to do with energy levels as a result of not holding on to the ball,” said the former Hull FC and Great Britain star.

“Our completion rate in the first half was around 50 per cent and unlike them, who also made errors at the start of the half, we didn’t improve in the first half. Our errors were also near our own line which put us under pressure whereas theirs were in our 20.

“The game was more or less gone at half-time with us trailing 26-0. As I say we had to do a lot of defending and you are always going to pay the price especially in such hot conditions – and against a good team which they are.

“We spoke at half-time about - it’s a message we keep telling the players – valuing the ball and getting to the end of our sets even if we don’t make a lot of yardage. We also spoke about the backfield making yardage as the middles were burnt out with the number of errors we had been making (and the subsequent defensive workload).

“They did and we got to the back of a couple of sets and we went set-to-set and that at least gave us a chance to not only did stop the onslaught but to give us the chance to put them under pressure and in addition to the try we also created a couple of other chances.”

The Dons are likely to be without second-rower Alex Sutcliffe (knee) and stand-off Ben Johnston (foot) in Saturday’s home game against Swinton at Featherstone.