Doncaster RLFC coach discusses Challenge Cup draw and his ‘biggest area of concern’

Doncaster RLFC are hoping their luck holds when the fourth round draw of the Coral Challenge Cup is made at Bradford’s Odsal Stadium tomorrow.

The draw features the third round winners - which includes four amateur sides - plus all the Championship sides with the exception of Toronto and Toulouse.

That will be followed by the draw for the first round of the inaugural 1895 Cup - a competition for Championship and League One clubs - the final of which will also be played at Wembley on the same day as the Challenge Cup.

First round games, which will be played the first weekend in May, will feature eight League One clubs including the Dons.

Looking ahead to the Challenge Cup draw, head coach Richard Horne said: “You obviously want to get as far as you can so it would be nice to get a good draw.

“But, as we’ve made clear, our priority this season is the league and our focus at training tomorrow will be on Sunday’s game at Whitehaven, after which that we’ll get ourselves ready for whoever we draw tonight.

“Hopefully we’ll put in a better performance than we did against Coventry, although at the end of the day we’ve still put nearly 40 points against a decent side without playing well for long periods.

“If we turn up with that same attitude at Whitehaven then we are likely to be coming home with red faces.

“We’ve got to manage games better and that’s the biggest area of concern and what we need to work on.

“We are spending too much time in our own half and not building enough pressure down at the other end.”