Doncaster RLFC chief on amazing success of bid as town will host three games in 2021 Rugby League World Cup

Doncaster RLFC chief executive Carl Hall has hailed an ‘amazing success’ after Club Doncaster won the right to stage three games at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

The success of Doncaster’s bid was announced on Tuesday morning with Hall – set to become RFL vice president in the summer – present for the confirmation of the host towns and cities.

Hall said: “I couldn’t have asked for a better team to work with and can’t wait to start the planning the next stages.

“Special thanks need to go to the whole bid team involved in this campaign involving Doncaster Council, Visit Doncaster, Business Doncaster and Club Doncaster.

“It has been a fantastic year of hard work and partnership working that has resulted in this amazing success.”

England reached the final of the last Rugby League World Cup in 2017 when they were beaten by hosts Australia and will be looking to go one better on home soil in two years.

Traditional powerhouses Australia and New Zealand plus Pacific heavyweights Fiji, Samoa and Tonga have qualified, as have emerging nations Lebanon, Papua New Guinea and Jamaica.

There was disappointment for Doncaster the last time the World Cup was held in England in 2013 after its bid failed to be rewarded with games, although the town was used as a training base for New Zealand and the Cook Islands.

The Keepmoat Stadium has however played host to rugby league internationals as well as Challenge Cup semi-finals in recent years.