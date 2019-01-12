Doncaster RLFC: Carl Hall salutes Kyle Kesik ahead of testimonial match with Leeds Rhinos

Dons chief executive Carl Hall has paid tribute to ‘bus conductor’ Kyle Kesik ahead of his testimonial game against Leeds Rhinos.

Castleford-born Kesik is the club’s longest serving player after joining from Sheffield Eagles in 2009.

Tomorrow’s match at the Keepmoat Stadium (3pm) will mark the start of the 29-year-old’s benefit year.

“Kyle's stuck with us, through some tough times as well,” said Hall.

“He's been great. He's probably matured a hell of a lot over the last few years.

“We all know he wears his heart on his sleeve. He's fiery but he gives his all in every game.

“It’s a thoroughly deserved testimonial.

“He's a big Leeds fan and Gary Hetherington came good for us. He deserves it and he's earned it.”

Hall, with a big smile, added: “He's a mad man on the bus journeys coming home, which he's famous for.

“But I only have to turn round every now and again and give him a look! We've got a really good relationship, there’s a mutual respect there.

“The boys love him, he's a great kid.

“Truth be known he's quite quiet until he's had a dark fruit cider and then he's a different man! 

“He's great, he's no bother. He's very passionate and he just loves the club.”