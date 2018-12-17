Doncaster RLFC: Carl Hall ‘honoured’ by RFL election

Dons chief executive Carl Hall says he will be ‘honoured to represent Doncaster’ after being named the new vice president of the RFL.

Hall will take over from Pat Crawshaw in July 2019.

Former Arsenal and England defender Tony Adams will succeed the current president Andy Burnham next summer.

Hall said: “I’m really grateful and honoured to be voted as vice-president, I’ve been working under Gavin Baldwin for around five years now and he’s taught me a lot about being level headed.

“It will be great to start working with Tony Adams and I think it will be great for the Dons as a club going forward.

“It was a surprise to me to be nominated but it’s a really special achievement for me, I understand how big a job it is and I’ll be doing everything I can to keep strengthening the sport.”

He also tweeted: “Can’t believe amount of messages I’ve had after my election as @TheRFL Vice President starting in summer supporting @TonyAdams as President.

“Very honoured to represent @Doncaster_RLFC @Club_Doncaster @VisitDoncaster @MyDoncaster & all my people @NZRL_Kiwis.”

Brian Barwick, the RFL chairman, said: “Tony Adams is known and respected throughout sport and beyond, not only for his outstanding playing career with Arsenal, but more recently for his pioneering work with Sporting Chance.

“The charity has helped more than 400 rugby league players since the RFL entered into an official partnership with Sporting Chance in 2011, and Tony himself delivered seminars at Wigan and Hull earlier this year.

“The game has recognised the importance of mental health, for players and everyone else involved, and Tony’s election is another significant step in that regard.

“I also welcome the election as vice-president of Carl Hall, who has given so much to British rugby league since arriving here from New Zealand 30 years ago. This is well-deserved recognition for him, and for the Doncaster club.”